BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

Baku has successfully hosted the 18th summit of the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM).

The Summit remembered as a significant internatonal event as Azerbaijan’s capital brought together heads of states and governments from NAM, which includes 120 full members, 17 observer states and 10 international organizations.

NAM is the second organization after the UN in terms of its scale and influence.

No doubt, NAM summit became a triumphal event for Azerbaijan. As a result of the reasonable and far-sighted policy of the leadership, Azerbaijan made an incredible breakthrough and turned from a former Soviet republic that was on the verge of chaos and civil strife into an economically and politically stable country recognized by the world powers.

Azerbaijan once again proved that it is an equal and reliable partner, which is able to host highest-level international events and implement transboundary transportation and energy projects.

Holding the summit in Baku and Azerbaijan’s taking over the NAM chairmanship is another proof of recognition of the country’s growing international role, great respect and trust that it gained as a reliable partner and influential international actor, an island of stability and security in the modern turbulent world.

Azerbaijan demonstrated a rapid progress in the Non-Aligned Movement as well.

Joining the organization in 2011, only after eight years Azerbaijan took over its chairmanship, excellently hosted such a significant international political event, which is one of the largest ones in the country’s history.

The summit adopted four important documents, each representing huge political weight and well putting accent on challenges facing the organization. In accordance with one of those documents, the Baku declaration, the sides committed themselves to increasing the organization’s role in line with new geopolitical realities, as well as to raise the level of coordination so that NAM would become a dynamic and effective mechanism of supporting the member states.

The document calls for further strengthening and renewing the UN and reforming its Security Council, so that “to turn it into a more democratic, effective, transparent and representative structure, in accordance with current geopolitical realities.”

NAM members spoke for uniting efforts in fighting against terrorism, compliance with the principles of territorial integrity and international law, elimination of poverty and prevention of climate change.

Moreover, participants of the summit unanimously supported Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, outlining in the document that Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict remains unresolved for more than a quarter century after the adoption of UN Security Council resolutions requiring the immediate withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijan’s occupied territories.

The document also reaffirms member states’ support to the principle of non-use of force and necessity of resolving the conflict by peaceful negotiations, based on Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of its internationally recognized borders.

In this regard, heads of states and governments of NAM member states pointed out that no country can recognize the legitimacy of the situation created as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijan’s territory, and contribute to its preservation by supporting it, also by economic activity.

In addition, at the initiative of Azerbaijan, the final document included provisions in which the summit participants recognize the responsibility of the organization’s member countries for promoting ways to resolve the issues of ensuring, protecting, realizing and restoring the rights of internally displaced persons, including their worthy and safe return to their homelad. The document also condemns any form of heroization of Nazi and neo-Nazi ideology and organizations, including the Waffen-SS military units, their former members, the erection of monuments, public events in their honor, and the glorification of participants of national liberation struggle.

In fact, this paragraph features international support for the theses voiced by President Ilham Aliyev at the CIS summit in Ashgabat on heroization of Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia.

In the final document, the summit participants also praised the Baku Process, launched in 2008 under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, as an effective and efficient intercultural and civilizational dialogue, similar to national, regional and global initiatives.

In addition, the summit participants adopted a final document summarizing all the main topics discussed in Baku, as well as a document of gratitude addressed to the people of Azerbaijan.

The summit participants expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, the people and the government of Azerbaijan for the high level of hospitality, separately noting the high leadership qualities of the head of state that contribute to holding the meeting at the highest level.

The declaration also praises Azerbaijan’s activities in the light of its commitment to the norms and principles of international law, the fundamental principles of the Non-Aligned Movement, in particular, those reflected in the Bandung Principles and the UN Charter.

“We welcome the continuous efforts of the Republic of Azerbaijan towards the promotion of multilateralism, the development of peace on the basis of justice and equality … We, heads of state and government of the Non-Aligned Movement express strong support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as solidarity for its efforts to restore territorial integrity,” the document says.

In conclusion, the Baku summit of the Non-Aligned Movement marked a grandiose diplomatic victory for Azerbaijan, despite the futile attempts of Armenia and its minions to counter this. Indeed, as a result of the efforts of President Ilham Aliyev, it became possible to achieve official condemnation of Armenia as an occupying country at the summit, which brought together representatives of 120 countries.

