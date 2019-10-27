BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s election as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is of political importance and places a great responsibility on the country in strengthening the movement’s role in the system of international relations, a well-known Turkish political scientist, professor Togrul Ismail told Trend.

The Turkish expert said this step is a logical consequence of Azerbaijan’s achievements since gaining independence.

“Over the past decades, Azerbaijan has made great strides both in the system of international relations and world politics, and has significantly strengthened domestic public policy. The country has actually turned into an important transport and energy hub, due to its favorable geographical location and competent economic policy pursued by the Azerbaijani government under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership,” the political scientist said.

“The implementation of large-scale transport, energy and infrastructure projects brought the country’s capabilities to a qualitatively new level in the region and the world, and as a result, Azerbaijan is today perceived by leading states as an integral part of the global economy. Moreover, it is very important to note that in my opinion, all this success was achieved against the backdrop of ongoing undeclared war by Armenia and the occupation of Azerbaijan’s historical territories. This fact clearly demonstrates the confident, independent and balanced state policy of Azerbaijani government.”

The expert said that the chairmanship in such an authoritative structure will allow Azerbaijan to further strengthen the image of an independent and strong state in the region and the world, as well as expand the range of cooperation with non-NAM countries.

“At the same time, I believe that this opportunity will increase Azerbaijan’s contribution to strengthening security and stability in the region and the world. This is a very important mission that is entrusted to Azerbaijan during the period of serious military and political upheavals that take place in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, around Iran,” Togrul Ismail said.

“Azerbaijan, as the chair of a reputable, international organization, has serious goals and objectives, the implementation of which will require skillful diplomacy and activity in promoting interests aimed at strengthening dialogue between states, as well as removing barriers on this path,” the Turkish political scientist added.

“I am sure that Azerbaijan will adequately cope with this important mission and demonstrate effective leadership in this international organization.”

The 18th Summit of the heads of state and government of the NAM member countries was held in Baku on Oct. 25-26.

The representatives of 158 countries and international organizations participated in the summit. The foreign ministers, heads of state and government and other senior representatives also participated in the event.

Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

The NAM, uniting the countries that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the NAM is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.

