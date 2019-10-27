BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Matanat Nasibova-Trend:

Although Armenia and its supporters by all means try to cast shadow on Azerbaijan’s image on the international arena, the country has achieved great diplomatic success under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, Russian political analyst, founder and head of the PolitRUS expert and analytical network Vitaly Arkov told Trend, commenting on the results of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Baku.

The Russian expert pointed out that the 18th NAM summit adopted four documents.

“The final Baku Declaration reflects strong support to Azerbaijan’s efforts to restore its territorial integrity. The countries participating in the summit expressed strong support to Azerbaijan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and solidarity with Azerbaijan’s efforts to restore its territorial integrity, which means that in fact, 120 countries recognized Armenia as an occupier,” he said.

Arkov believes that instead of demonstrating aspiration towards peaceful settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenia hosts very strange events, where strange persons talk fictional stories about violation of minorities’ rights in Azerbaijan.

Lie and provocations by one side of the conflict do not bring closer to the peace despite all the efforts of the other side, he added.

Arkov also touched upon Armenia’s absence as an observer state in the 18th NAM Summit, saying that this behavior shows shortsightedness of Nikol Pashinyan government.

“Obviously, Baku would guarantee the security of Armenian delegation, since Azerbaijan values its high international reputation. That was exactly what scared Pashinyan, since it would dispel myths about the policy of “hatred and cruelty” of Baku. But they did not dare to visit Baku,” he said.

The 18th Summit of the NAM was held in Baku on Oct.25-26. The heads of state and government of about 60 countries, as well as the heads of international organizations participated in the summit.

The NAM is the second biggest organization in the world after the UN. Today, approximately 55 percent of the world population lives in the NAM member-states, which have more than 75 percent of the world oil reserves and more than 50 percent of gas reserves, as well as the biggest natural and human resources.

