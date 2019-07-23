Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

The music, which sounds in various countries, will revive in a peculiar and fascinating performance in Azerbaijan’s Gabala city, Trend reports on July 23.

The solemn opening ceremony of the 11th International Music Festival in Gabala, to be organized by Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Gilan Holding, will be held on August 1 at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center.

The prominent musicians, soloists, conductors performing in various musical genres will participate in the festival.

Such world-famous conductors invited from Turkey, China, Lithuania, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Switzerland, Italy, US, Israel and Azerbaijan as Fakhreddin Karimov, Dmitry Yablonsky, Alvise Casellati will take part in the festival.

Such musicians as Oxana Yablonskaya, Janna Gandelman, Edward Wolfson, Anna Koshkina, Zhanna Miniotas, Boris Andrianov, Sim Helen, Irina Starodub, Maria Buinosova, Umid Israilov, Modestas Sedlevičius, Ningvu Du, Dogu Kaptaner, Fyrat Semercioglu and others will also perform during the festival.

The Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after U. Hajibayli, the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra named after G. Garayev, the Student Symphonic Orchestra of the Baku Music Academy named after U. Hajibayli, the Kyiv Virtuosi Symphonic Orchestra, the Clarte Clarinet Quartet, the Turkish Miraculum trio will perform during the festival.

Azerbaijani people’s artists Murad Adigozalzade, Yegana Akhundova, Ulviyya Hajibayova, honoured artists Nargiz Karimova, Rena Rahimova, laureates of international competitions Javad Taghizade, Jeyla Seyidova, Togrul Huseynli, Nijat Salmanov, Taleh Yahyayev, Mahir Taghizade, Fagan Hasanli, Natavan Hasanova, Narmin Najafli will participate as well.

The concert “Oxana Yablonskaya and her school”, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the world famous pianist Oxana Yablonskaya, will be held at the festival.

Just like every year, the Mugham Event will be held as part of this festival. Mugham lovers will enjoy the performances of the “Naz-nazi” mugham group.

The 11th International Music Festival in Gabala, which is a prestigious musical festival, will make a great contribution to the wonderful musical taste among the population, recognition of the musical traditions of the world and Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source