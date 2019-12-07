BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.7

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Musavat party will take part in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant decision was made after the discussions during the extraordinary session of the party’s Majlis.

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) started early parliamentary elections’ process on Dec.7.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9, 2020.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source