Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

It will be possible to make municipal payments via Azerbaijan’s Government Payment Portal, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Since September 6, it has become possible to make municipal payments through the Government Payment Portal.

The system enables 700 taxpayers to make payments to 1,607 municipal bodies. Some 30 banks, over 2,500 Azerpost branches and divisions, as well as about 1,300 payment terminals are connected to this system.

The portal provides centralization for 550 services, including more than 400 government services of integrated organizations.

