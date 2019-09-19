Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast, multiple winner of the World and European Championships in the individual and team championships Aliya Garayeva watches the competitions of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships as a guest, Trend reports on Sept. 19.

In an interview with the media representatives, Garayeva stressed that she continues to monitor the success of the Azerbaijani team.

“The World Championships has been organized in Baku perfectly,” she said. “The National Gymnastics Arena is beautiful. I have had a chance to work in Europe and I can say that there is no other country with such conditions as Azerbaijan. I continue to monitor the success of the Azerbaijani team, although sometimes I fail to watch the competitions from the very beginning till the end.”

“The gymnastics has become more technical and complex,” Garayeva said. “The special attention is paid to the apparatus.”

“Of course, before preparation for the Olympic Games, the gymnasts must do their best,” she added. “Everyone is excited. This is a normal feeling because you know that you represent your own country. These are not just competitions. There is an opportunity to obtain a license for taking part in the Olympic Games.”

Garayeva said that she is now engaged in coaching.

“I work with the national team of one of Germany’s regions,” she said. “I think that it is more difficult to train than to perform.”

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. As such, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

Nine gymnasts are representing Azerbaijan at the World Championship, which is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Zohra Agamirova, Veronika Hudis, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Maryam Safarova perform in individual competitions. Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina participate in group exercises as part of the Azerbaijani team.

