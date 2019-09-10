Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Over the first seven months of this year, agriculture production in Azerbaijan increased by 6.3 percent compared to the same period last year, including growth in crop production by 9.5 percent and in animal breeding by 3.1 percent, Trend reports referring to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan.

This has become known during discussion on the implementation of the “Strategic Roadmap for Production and Processing of Agriculture Products in Azerbaijan.”

In addition, 643 tons of mulberry cocoon were produced in Azerbaijan, which is the highest indicator for the last 21 years. A significant increase in yield in vegetable growing, gourds and certain segments of horticulture was also recorded.

In January-June 2019, with the exception of tea leaves, the output of all agriculture products increased. Over this period, products worth $411.8 million were exported, which is 27.9 percent more than in the same period last year.

