“The greatest challenge for Georgia’s security is the placement of Russian soldiers on your territory; the fact that Georgia’s two regions remains controlled and occupied by foreign forces and that the process of ‘borderization’ ensues” – this comment was made by the Head of NATO Liaison Office Rosaria Puglisi, at the GDSC in Batumi.

‘GDSC is a great opportunity for the government officials and experts to converse on Georgia’s. progress, on the direction on your Atlantic integration.’ – states Elizabeth Rudd, the Ambassador-Designate of Unites States to Georgia, just before the launch of the GDSC in Batumi.

She also went into details about the Conference and the themes which were discussed.

“This year the Conference mainly focused on topics such as the modernization of Georgia’s defense and security, close relationship with NATO forces and concept of Georgia’s universal defense notion. As a strategic partner of Georgia, the US is happy to attend the GDS Conference in Batumi. We promote and advocate for the strengthening of Georgia’s defensive institutions.” – states Mrs. Rood.

