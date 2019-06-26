The majority of MPs supported the appeal of the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia regarding the detention of opposition MP Nika Melia at the joint meeting of two Committees.

The final decision on the appeal of the General Prosecutor will be made by the MPs at the plenary sitting of the Parliament later today.

The appeal was supported by 6 members of the Committee of Procedural Issues and Rules against one and 9 members of the Legal Issues Committee against 3.

Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia charged Nika Melia, opposition MP, regarding June 20 developments in front of the Parliament in Tbilisi.

The Prosecutor’s Office appealed to the parliament to ask for Melia’s detention.

Prosecutor’s office released the official statement about charging opposition MP on June 25.

“As it is already known, the Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation under Article 225 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, on charges of organizing or managing group violence or participating in it during the June 20-21 rally in front of the Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi.

Within the framework of the investigation, signs of crime have been identified in the actions of a member of Parliament Nikanor Melia. He is summoned to the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia for bringing official charges against him,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

By Ana Dumbadze

