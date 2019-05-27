Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 72,160 manats on May 27, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the bonds in the secondary market.

The daily volume of transactions on bonds on the stock exchange amounted to 66,800 manats.

During the day, deals were concluded on US dollar bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR ($39,300).

The volume of transactions amounted to 5,400 manats on the secondary market of shares at BSE. During the day, 2,400 transactions on shares were concluded.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on May 27)

