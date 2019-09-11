Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 18.2 million manats on Sept. 10, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Azerbaijani Central Bank and reached around 15.1 million manats. The transactions were concluded at the price from 100.3660 manats to 101.2800 manats per note.

Some 124,300 manats accounted for the deals on bonds in the secondary market. During the day, 113,700 stock transactions were concluded.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to three million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 11)

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source