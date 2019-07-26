Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 10.27 million manats on July 25, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the operations accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market. The daily volume of transactions with bonds in the Baku Stock Exchange reached 10.25 million manats.

The deals on manat bonds of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) were concluded during the day.

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of the BSE shares amounted to 13,500 manats. During the day, 5,020 deals were concluded on shares.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 26)

—-

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source