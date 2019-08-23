Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 5.1 million manats on Aug. 22, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the repo transactions. Their daily volume amounted to 4.1 million manats.

Some 960,300 manats accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market.

During the day, deals were made on manat bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan and USD bonds of PASHA Bank ($149,100).

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of the BSE shares amounted to 51,200 manats. During the day, 26,200 deals were concluded on shares..

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 23)

