Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 2.03 million manats on Sept. 5, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the transactions with bonds in the secondary market. Their daily volume amounted to 523,300 manats.

During the day, the deals on manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance were concluded.

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of the BSE shares amounted to 10,800 manats. During the day, 5,300 deals on shares were concluded.

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 1.5 million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 5)

—-

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source