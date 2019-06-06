Moscow is doing everything to help resolve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said in reference to violations of ceasefire in the conflict zone.

“We are doing everything to reach the settlement of the long-term and protracted crisis in the region,” said Zakharova.

According to her, all information about the results of the visit by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the region is reflected in a joint statement issued by the mediators following the visit.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (United States), Stephane Visconti (France), and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on May 27. The meeting focused on the Karabakh conflict settlement process, including the formation of a peace-conducive atmosphere.

