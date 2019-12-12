The Kremlin declared two German diplomats persona-non grata, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the Russian Ministry, the diplomats have one week to leave Russia.

Additionally, the Ministry summoned the German Ambassador to announce the dismissal of the diplomats.

The verdict of Moscow comes a week after two Russian officials were told to leave Germany in association with the assassination of the Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in Berlin.

Germany is indicating at the possible involvement of either Russian of Chechen ‘authorities’ in the case.

Khangoshvili, 40, who was shot in the head in the center of Kleiner Tiergarten Park, Berlin, was a field commander during the second Chechen War (1999-2009), which is the main motive why he was sought and continuously pursued by Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has correspondingly stated that Khangoshvili was a terrorist.

By B.Alexishvili

