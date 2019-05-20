Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

Additional buses will run along the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route, as many spectators of the UEFA Europa League final match will arrive from Georgia, Trend reports referring to spokesperson for the Azerbaijani State Road Transport Service Nurida Allahyarova.

“Taking into account great interest in this match to be held on May 29, numerous foreign fans are expected to arrive in Baku,” she said.

“Most of them will arrive in Baku through Georgia, therefore the State Road Transport Service gave instructions to the corresponding carriers to increase the number of buses that will run through the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route on May 27-31,” Allahyarova said.

She added that 100 additional buses will run in Guba, Gusar, Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Gabala, Sheki, Zagatala, Gakh cities on May 27-31.

UEFA Europa League final match will be held between English teams Arsenal and Chelsea on May 29.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4) at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.

