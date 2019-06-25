Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Montenegro will announce an international tender for attracting investments and managing two airports, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

He said that the proposal to take part in the tender was also sent to Azerbaijani companies.

“We decided that we will share information on all investment projects in both countries, and this will allow Azerbaijani and Montenegrin companies to participate in these projects if there is interest,” the minister noted.

