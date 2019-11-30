BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini has delivered a speech at the European Parliament Plenary debate on eastern neighborhood developments, Trend reports referring to the European Union External Action website.

“Let me also thank you for the opportunity to look back at these five years of work with our Eastern partners,” Mogherini said. “I remember very well, when I took office in 2014, that was the most important element of our foreign and security policy agenda.”

“With Azerbaijan, the work continues in order to finalize a new agreement,” the EU high representative noted. “We want an ambitious agreement in line with international standards, one that ranges from human rights to support of the diversification their economy.”

“We will also continue to work for the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, encouraging and supporting dialogue at the highest level between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Mogherini added. “We fully support the mediation efforts and the proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, including through the work of our Special Representative.”

Earlier, Mogherini at the press conference following the 16th EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council held in Brussels in April this year, said that Azerbaijan is a very important partner for the European Union, whose independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity the European Union fully supports.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source