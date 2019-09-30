Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

In August 2019, 150,800 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey, which is 12.36 percent more compared to August 2018, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in August 2019 amounted to 2.39 percent.

In January-August 2019, 630,600 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey, which is 6.44 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in January-August 2019 amounted to 2.03 percent.

According to the ministry, in August 2019, 6.307 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 17.17 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

During this period, 2.4 million of the tourists visited Antalya, while 1.5 million visited Istanbul.

In January-August 2019, 31 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 14.72 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

