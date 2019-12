BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

The funds exceeding forecasts by 415 million manat ($244 million) were transferred to the Azerbaijani state budget through the Ministry of Taxes from January through November 2019, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Deputy Tax Minister Sahib Alakbarov.

He made this statement at the press-conference held in Baku on Dec. 27.

story will be updated

