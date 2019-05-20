Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev

A lot of work has been done in Azerbaijan recently for developing small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as improving the business environment and the efficiency of the investment environment, said Azer Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Justice, speaking at an event entitled “Public discussion with entrepreneurs of the main directions of judicial and legal reforms”, ​​Trend reports.

Jafarov noted that the legislation and mechanisms of state support were improved in this area. Export and import procedures, customs and tax procedures were simplified as well.

“Due to this, our positions in international rating reports improved markedly, and today Azerbaijan is on par with the leading countries of the world. Earlier, by order of the head of state, a special committee was established on business environment and ratings, which included 18 working groups that analyzed the existing situation and the legislation, and prepared a multitude of progressive proposals, including the possibility of simplifying recourse to the courts,” he said.

The deputy minister of Justice stressed that, as per to the amendments made to the legislation on the initiative of the head of state, it became possible to conduct proceedings on civil cases and economic disputes in an electronic format. Furthermore, it became possible to send court documents to the parties and participants of the process, and pay state fees.

“For about 5 years, the work on economic disputes has been carried out through the informational electronic judicial system. During this period, over 3,000 complaints were sent to the courts, a third of which were economic disputes,” he remarked

According to him, a participant in a trial can use a “personal account” on the unified web portal of the court, as well as numerous functions of electronic production.

