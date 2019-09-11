Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak discussed in Abu Dhabi prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, Trend reports referring to the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The ministers discussed current and potential areas of cooperation in the energy sector.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov also held a meeting in Abu Dhabi with OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo and Chairman of the Board of the Saudi company ACWA POWER Mohammad Abunayyan. Cooperation in the field of alternative energy sources was discussed at the meeting.

The meeting was held as part of a meeting of the OPEC+ Monitoring Committee in Abu Dhabi.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation, Alexander Novak emphasized that the cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan has been going on for many years and is based on a strategic partnership. Meanwhile, in the energy sector, Russia and Azerbaijan are actively cooperating in a multilateral format as part of the CIS Electrical Energy Council and OPEC+.

As reported, according to Novak, bilateral cooperation between the two countries continues, in particular on the transportation of oil and the sale of Russian oil products in Azerbaijan, as well as in the gas sector.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source