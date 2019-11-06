BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Discussion of Azerbaijan’s draft state budget for 2020 continues at a joint meeting of committees of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports Nov. 6.

Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov spoke about the share of the non-oil sector in the state budget for 2020.

The minister noted that 43.9 percent of the state budget will be non-oil revenues, and 56.1 percent – oil revenues. Sharifov also said that one of the main factors characterizing the state budget for 2020 is a significant increase in social expenditures.

The minister emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev did a great job towards improving the social security of the Azerbaijani population. Sharifov said that the work related to improving the social security of the population will be continued next year.

“In 2020, there are plans to increase salaries in Azerbaijan, including the salaries of employees of organizations funded from the state budget,” the minister added.

