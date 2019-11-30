BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Leman Zeynalova, Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is a very important project for ensuring the Turkish and European energy security, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said on the occasion of the opening of the second section (Phase 1) of the TANAP, Trend reports referring to Turkish media Nov. 30.

“This project is another indicator of fraternal relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan,” the minister said. “This project is the energy Silk Road and is turning Turkey into an energy hub in the region.”

TANAP will become the impetus for the implementation of other projects in the energy sector, Donmez said, adding that Turkey is a supporter of implementing joint projects with other countries.

Regarding the possibility of TANAP competing with the Turkish Stream, the minister noted that the two projects are not competitors, but complement each other.

The opening ceremony of the Phase 1 of the TANAP will be held on Nov. 30, 2019.

The opening ceremony will take place in Ipsala, Edirne province of Turkey. In this area, near the Greek border, TANAP is connected to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), through which natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to European countries.

Opening ceremony of TANAP’s Phase 0 took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir, and commercial gas deliveries to Turkey began in late June 2018.

The volume of gas transportation to Turkey via TANAP has reached 3.08 billion cubic meters (bcm) since the start of commercial gas supplies on June 30, 2018 as of late October 2019.

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume – to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC – 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji – 7 percent, Botas – 30 percent, BP – 12 percent.

