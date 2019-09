Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

Trend:

There were the forces outside Azerbaijan which opposed the holding of the 43-rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev said at an event in Baku following the session, Trend reports on Sept. 26.

story will be updated

