Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 21

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The share of e-commerce in the total trade is 14 percent in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade said at the second Baku E-Commerce forum (BEF-2019).

According to Guluzade, in the next few years, e-commerce will rapidly develop around the world, and Azerbaijan is no exception. The minister noted that the country has all the necessary conditions for the development of this area, and technological innovations open up new opportunities for this.

Guluzade also noted that at present, foreign e-commerce platforms are more popular than local ones in Azerbaijan. The main goal on the agenda is to increase the share of e-commerce in the domestic market, promote national products in foreign markets and develop e-commerce in general.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source