Minister of Justice of Georgia Tea Tsulukiani has responded to the recent verdict of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the Rustavi 2 TV ownership dispute.

According to her, the verdict itself is positive, but it is directed against one specific person – Nika Gvaramia, the former Director-General of the TV Channel.

“This verdict is positive, however, it is directed against one specific person – Nika Gvaramia”, she stated at TV Imedi program.

“I am not saying this without reason. There are such paragraphs included in the verdict which are dedicated specifically to him. Additionally, the Strasbourg Court thoroughly reviews his comments, press conferences and expressions… All these are discussed and concluded. According to the conclusion, Gvaramia was beyond the limits of criticism and was focused on discrediting Georgian justice”, she added.

On July 18, the European Court of Human Rights delivered a verdict in the ownership dispute of one of Georgia’s largest TV channels, Rustavi 2.

According to the Court’s judgment, there were no violations of any Article of the European Convention on Human Rights in the case of Rustavi 2. Additionally, the rights of Rustavi 2 and its owners were not violated in the Georgian courts. Rustavi 2 can appeal the case in the Grand Chamber of Strasbourg.

The Strasbourg Court suspended a temporary measure whereby the mechanism of suspending the judgment of the Supreme Court of Georgia will no longer exist. Accordingly, the TV Company was reregistered to shareholder Kibar Khalvashi, as it was decided by the courts of three instances in Georgia.

Nika Gvaramia has been dismissed from the post of Director-General of TV Company Rustavi 2. The TV Channel now has new head – Paata Salia, the lawyer of the current owner of Rustavi 2 – businessman Kibar Khalvashi.

Yesterday, the Public Registry registered Paata Salia as the new director of Rustavi 2, based on the demand of Kibar Khalvashi, while Khalvashi himself was officially registered as the new owner of the Company.

