“We will have one of the most liberal, flexible and effective legislation in terms of paying taxes,” the Finance Minister Candidate Ivane Machavariani said at a joint sitting of parliamentary committees, noting that many important steps have been taken by the state in recent years to assist taxpayers.

Machavariani noted that about 67 thousand taxpayers were freed from debt payment as of January 1, 2013, totaling GEL 3.4 billion, including private entrepreneurs.

“Such a move made by the state was caused by several reasons. One of them was considering difficult years for business. We know that many have been affected because the business was under terror. The second factor was the August 2008 war, and the third, of course, was the fault of taxpayers themselves. For these reasons, the state has shown political will and these tax debts has been written off, ” Ivane Machavariani said.

He once again spoke about the necessity of adopting insolvency law in order to improve the business environment.

“We had very unflexible legislation in this regard that prevented companies from going through rehabilitation or bankruptcy regime. Today this legislation is practically ready. You know we often boast being ranked # 6 in the World Bank’s Doing Business, but if you look at all the details, you will find out that we have one of the lowest scores because of the lack of solvency law. This is important both in terms of practical considerations and in strengthening our country’s position in the ratings. We have discussed the document together with the Ministry of Justice and I think we will have one of the most liberal, flexible and effective legislation in this direction,” Ivane Machavariani said.

He also noted that while discussing the need to write off tax debts, the disadvantages should also be taken into consideration.

“These kinds of decisions also have negative consequences, such as lowering the tax culture and putting the honest taxpayer, who has been paying taxes honestly for years, in an unequal position. Consequently, this type of amnesty is not discussed at this stage,” he said.

