Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade – Trend:

Azerbaijan is considering Russia’s proposal for the construction of a nuclear power plant, but for now it’s impossible to say anything specific regarding this project, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

Shahbazov was speaking at the 16th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Baku.

Earlier, CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Alexey Likhachev said that Russia is offering to build a nuclear power plant in Azerbaijan.

Likhachev added that Russia offers Azerbaijan to build a powerful plant.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source