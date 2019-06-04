Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Implementation of the From City to Village project, dedicated to the development of agro-ecotourism, has begun in Azerbaijan, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said while speaking at the presentation of the project, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the export potential of the country has grown in recent years.

“Agricultural development has contributed to high yields. Azerbaijani products are provided for both the domestic market and exported abroad. The From Village to City project was aimed at supplying agricultural products from villages to cities. Citizens of Azerbaijan are already ordering farm products online. Now there is a need for the implementation of the From City to Village project,” the minister said.

Karimov added that this project aims to further improve social welfare in villages by developing rural tourism, opening new service industries, creating alternative sales channels, diversifying the incomes of villagers, owners of small and medium-sized farms, and supporting their family businesses.

According to him, the interests of both the farmers and the local population visiting these regions as tourists will be ensured with the help of the project.

Karimov stressed that along with recreation, local and foreign tourists will have the opportunity to buy agricultural products on the spot.

In conclusion, the minister added that this is primarily an agricultural, environmental and tourism project.

