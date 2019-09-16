Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey will sign a preferential trade agreement, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said on Sept. 16.

Mustafayev made the remarks in Baku at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum, Trend reports.

“The signing ceremony will be held at the next high-level meeting,” he said. “Azerbaijan hopes to increase the volume of preferential trade between Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Turkey.”

“Turkey is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan,” the minister said. “The trade turnover between the countries reached $3.4 billion and increased by 28 percent in 2018. The trade turnover reached $2.3 billion in January-July 2019, which is 33 percent more than in January-July 2018.”

