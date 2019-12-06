BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan is interested in further cooperation with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said at the event organized on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the country’s cooperation with ADB, Trend reports on Dec. 6.

“Over twenty years of cooperation, ADB has made a huge contribution to the support for the government’s activity to strengthen the economy,” the minister added.

Sharifov said that in may ways, thanks to ADB, Azerbaijan has passed a long way of development in all economic sectors, as well as in social and cultural spheres.

“During the cooperation with the country, ADB issued the loans, grants and rendered technical assistance not only in the field of finance and infrastructure, but also to support healthcare and education sectors,” Sharifov added.

The minister reminded that when oil prices decreased in 2015, which affected the national economy, the ADB effectively responded and allocated $500 million to the Azerbaijani government to minimize the impact on the country’s economy.

Sharifov stressed that ADB proved once again that it is the most reliable and trusted partner of Azerbaijan.

