Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan expects to grab many medals at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports on July 26.

“I would like Azerbaijan to win medals in more kinds of sports during this festival,” he said. “Two days are left until the end of the festival. Azerbaijan ranks second on the number of medals. I would like Azerbaijan to remain in the TOP 5 on the number of medals.”

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

