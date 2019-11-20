Verified videotapes, spectators’ testimonies and information gathered from human rights activists, uncover a distressing display of killings by Iranian security forces, who have used unnecessary and deadly force to crush protests in more than 100 cities across Iran. The demonstrations were sparked by an increase in fuel prices on 15 November, states Amnesty International.

“At least 106 protesters in 21 cities have been killed, according to credible reports. The organization believes that the real death toll may be much higher, with some reports suggesting as many as 200 have been killed.” State media have reported only a handful of protester deaths, as well as the deaths of at least four members of the security forces.

Video recordings show security forces using firearms, water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds. Images of bullet casings left on the ground were also released afterward, as well as the resulting high death toll which indicates that Security Service used live ammunition.

