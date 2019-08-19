Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

According to the “Plan for the coordination of the troops of the Nakhchivan military garrison for the 2019 academic year”, the military training was held in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army to train platoon commanders, Trend reports on Aug. 19 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The training was aimed at improving the knowledge of officers in military affairs, skills in managing units and commanding qualities. The level of combined arms, special, physical and methodological training of platoon commanders was checked during the training.

According to the final analysis of the training in the training center of the Separate Combined Arms Army, the officers showed good results.

