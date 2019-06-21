The militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham recently released a video claiming they hit a Syrian military jet over the southern countryside of the Idlib Governoate, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by their Jaysh Umar bin Al-Khattab faction, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham claimed they hit the Syrian jet, but the video they released does not corroborate their claims.

In the video released on June 19, the militant group’s media wing alleges that the Syrian jet was hit, but the footage only shows a militant firing towards the sky.

