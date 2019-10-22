When asked about the Turkish invasion of north-eastern Syria, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo resolutely stated that the United States was ready to take military action in the Middle East if needed.

“Where we see American interests at stake or fundamental norms around the world that need to be enforced, we’ll use all the powers that we have, commencing with economic and diplomatic efforts,” he said. “We prefer peace to war, but in the event that kinetic action or military action is needed, you should know that President Trump is fully prepared to undertake that action.” – Pompeo confirmed to a CNBC correspondent.

He also commented on America’s interests in the region, since the US army has been actively positioned there since 2001. “America’s interests in the Middle East remain, our mission still remains there, we’ve just got an alteration in the nature of American interests in the region,” Pompeo said to CNBC.

“We worked with Kurdish friends, the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) up and down the Euphrates River. We jointly took down the threat of the Caliphate of ISIS,” Pompeo added. “It was to the benefit of the SDF, it was to the benefit of the United States of America, and indeed, to the benefit of the world. The commitment that we made to work alongside them we completely fulfilled.”

On Thursday, VP Mike Pence declared that Turkey agreed to a five-day pause on assaults as the U.S. facilitated the retreat of Kurdish forces from the region. Following the finalized withdrawal, the U.S. will eliminate its sanctions on the country, Pence said.

By Beka Alexishvili

