During his 2-day visit to Poland, the Vice President of the United States Mike Pence and his host, the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda talked about Donald Trump’s campaign to bring Russia back into the G-7. President Duda made sure to emphasize his concern.”Russia, over the last years, has been undertaking actions which … nobody who wants to have peace in the world, and nobody who respects the dignity of other nations and states, can turn a blind eye to,” he said.

Concerning the subject, Pence stressed that NATO allies must remain “vigilant” about countering “the intentions and the actions taken by Russia.”

While on an official trip, Pence delivered remarks at a ceremony honoring the 80th anniversary World War II’s start and held bilateral meetings with Duda and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

By Nini Dakhundaridze

source