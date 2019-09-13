Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

The abolition of the visa regime for Turkish citizens from September 1, 2019 simplifies the migration process, as stated by the Chief of Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov, Trend reports.

According to him, a simplified procedure for issuing a visa was already being applied to Turkish citizens.

“That is, a visa was issued directly at the airport. Now, time is no longer being wasted thanks to the removal of bureaucratic obstacles, and Turkish citizens freely cross all border checkpoints in our country,” Huseynov said.

Huseynov reminded that Turkish citizens can stay in Azerbaijan for 30 days, in accordance with the agreement.

“Turkish citizens easily visit Azerbaijan, just like the citizens of Azerbaijan visit Turkey. There are no problems in this regard,” he added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated on July 25 that Azerbaijan will cancel the visa regime for Turkish citizens from September 1, 2019.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has commented on the cancellation of the visa regime for Turkish citizens.

“The Azerbaijan-Turkey relations based on common cultural-ethnic historical ties, friendship, brotherhood and solidarity between the two peoples are at the highest level,” Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. “The bilateral relations are successfully developing thanks to the efforts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.”

“The strategic partnership developing between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all spheres stipulates the need for free entry and exit of our peoples,” the ministry stated.

“The visa regime will be cancelled from September 1, 2019 for Turkish citizens having general civil passports and wishing to come to Azerbaijan for up to 30 days. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry sent a note to the Turkish Foreign Ministry in connection with the cancellation of the visa regime,” the ministry said.

The status of Turkish citizens who wish to stay in Azerbaijan for more than 30 days is regulated upon the Azerbaijani corresponding laws.

According to the decision of the Turkish government, earlier the visa regime was cancelled for Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey for up to 30 days.

