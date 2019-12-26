Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) unveiled the scheme of selling drugs through the internet and arrested 6 persons, Mamuka Chelidze, Director of the Central Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported during the briefing.

He said that members of the organized criminal group – a citizen of Georgia and 5 foreign citizens – have been detained, while another person was exposed.

Officers seized up to 21 kilograms and 10 liters of Alpha-PVP after searching the defendants’ personal, residential, and temporary residences and apartments, as well as other places. The black market value of the seized drugs is estimated at up to GEL 6 million.

By Ana Dumbadze

