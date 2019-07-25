As it was announced at the special briefing held at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, former Defense Minister and current leader of the Victorious Georgia Political Party Irakli Okruashvili was detained on the charges envisaged by Article 315 (Conspiracy or insurrection aimed at changing the constitutional order through violence) and Article 225 (organizing, heading and participating in group violence) of the Criminal Code of Georgia.

According to MIA, on the night of June 20, Okruashvili called on the participants of the anti-occupation demonstration to forcefully enter the Parliament building.

4 More persons have also been detained on the charges of organizing, heading and participating in group violence during the June 20-21 Rally.

“Within the framework of the investigation, MIA also arrested 4 persons. They attacked the police officers and tried to occupy the Parliament building by force on the night of June 20 Rally.

The detainees are as follows:

G.J. (born in 1996), who physically assaulted law enforcers and participated in group violence;

T.D. (born in 1990), who attacked police officers and forcefully pushed one of them in the crowd;

I.M. (born in 1972), who intensively violated police officers and participated in different kinds of group violence;

B.L. (born in 1975), who was especially aggressive to law enforcers, abusing them verbally and physically and trying to break the police cordon by force.

MIA intensively continues the investigation of June 20-21 developments under articles 315 and 225 of the criminal code of Georgia.

Considering that this is the case of the high public interest, we will provide information on the results of the investigation to the public”, says the statement of MIA.

Irakli Okruashvili, the former Defense Minister of Georgia and current leader of the Victorious Georgia Political Party, was detained today.

Reportedly, he was arrested in front of the house of his political party member, Kote Kemularia.

By Ana Dumbadze

