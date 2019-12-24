US budget law provides enlarged fiscal assistance to Georgia and still includes documentation on non-recognition of Georgia’s occupied regions, reads the released response by the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

According to the MFA, US President Donald Trump has signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act for the 2020 fiscal year, which was approved by Congress.

The Foreign Ministry said that the law sets the US main concerns for support and assistance for partner countries. It is noteworthy that the 2020 fiscal year law contains an important record in terms of ‘de-occupation and non-recognition of Georgia’s occupied regions.’

“It should be noted that the law also provides for an unprecedented increase in budgetary allocations for Georgia. The Act also reads that any central government, which recognizes the independence of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali (South Ossetia) regions, occupied by Russia or establishes diplomatic ties with them, will not receive financial support allocated under the mentioned law,” the Foreign Ministry said.

MFA also emphasizes that Consolidated Appropriations Act calls on the Treasury Department to give suitable instructions to the US executive directors of the international financial institutions not to support any program which will breach Georgian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The 2020 Act provides increased support for Georgia – $132 025 000, which is the highest figure in Georgian-US relations,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

By B.Alexishvili

