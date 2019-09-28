Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Ukraine invariably supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, reads a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Trend reports referring to the press service of the ministry.

“Citizens of Ukraine who intend to visit the territory of the occupied Nagorno Karabakh, as well as the adjacent areas, must be guided by the legislation of Azerbaijan,” reads the statement.

The ministry also noted that Ukraine invariably supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.

