The meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian ministers of foreign affairs in New York to define the current situation on the talks over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, again marked by an accident and killing of the Azerbaijani serviceman, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan by all means will follow the case and those who are involved are going to be punished, the ministry stated.

With regard to the meeting of the foreign ministers, there were just exchanges of views on the existing talks with understanding that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs need to expand their efforts to bring peace to the region and respect to international norms, principles and orders in the region, the ministry noted.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

