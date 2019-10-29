BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

The statement by Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is sick imagination, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, answering a question from media regarding a statement by the Armenian defense minister that the “Karabakh issue has been resolved,” Trend reports Oct. 29.

“Against the background of efforts being undertaken for many years with the participation of international mediators to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, such statement by the defense minister of the aggressor country can only be regarded as a product of sick imagination,” Abdullayeva said. “However, what else can be expected from the defense minister of a country that glorifies fascism, conducts bloody ethnic cleansing against the indigenous Azerbaijani population living in the Azerbaijani territories occupied by it, a country that committed such atrocities as the Khojaly genocide?!”

“I would like to point out one more thing: Fascist executioner Garegin Nzhdeh, who was elevated to being Armenia’s national hero, also at one point thought the issue was resolved, and everyone knows how he ended up.”

The spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry added that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be resolved only after fully ensuring the principles of international law and restoring justice, as well as after restoring Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, as required by the international community.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

