The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is in the center of attention of the Russian president, Trend reports citing a message published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

As noted, Russia continues to play an active role in mediation efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Assistance to the sides in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is one of the Russian foreign policy priorities and stands in the center of attention of the Russian president. In our firm conviction, the settlement should be achieved exclusively by political and diplomatic means, through dialogue between the sides. We believe that with political will, diplomatic efforts will sooner or later allow us to move forward and come to a compromise,” the message read.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

