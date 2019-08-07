Ministry of Foreign Affairs has evaluated the recent meeting between the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin and the De Facto President of occupied Abkhazia, Raul Khajimba; viewing the meeting as Russia’s attempt to legitimate the occupational regimes.

“Right before the 11th anniversary of the August War of 2008 Vladimir Putin met up with the leader of Sokhumi’s occupational regime. This meeting represents Russia’s another unlawful attempt at legitimating the occupational regimes and establish, legalize their control over occupied regions,” announced an official representative of MFA, Vladimir Konstantinidi.

Vladimir Konstantinidi also pointed out that the abovementioned meeting was directed against Georgia as the state, its sovereignty and territorial unity and hence, ruthlessly undermined the fundamental norms established by International law. Konstantinidi said that despite Russia’s attempts, the international community will never cease to support Georgia’s integrity and unity.

“The international community is stabile in supporting Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial unity and in not declaring the regions of Abkhazia and Ckhinvali. This stability is visible in each public announcement and document that was made about the subject. What’s more the international community shows their support continuously through peaceful actions they take in conflicting regions,” commented the official rep of MFA. The meeting between Putin and Khajimba took place in Sochi, on August 6.

By Nini Dakhundaridze

