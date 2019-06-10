Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry does not recognize the so-called election in South Ossetia, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s press-service on June 10.
“The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry recognizes Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders and does not recognize the so-called election held in South Ossetia, which is the flagrant violation of the international law,” the statement says.
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Leave a Reply